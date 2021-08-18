Retired teacher starts home school program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many parents have voiced their concerns of sending their children to school amid rising COVID-19 cases, along with having to send their kids to school in a mask. One retired teacher in Sulphur is putting her training and skills to use and has started a homeschooling program.

Lisa Stubbs taught public school in Southwest Louisiana for 18 years before she medically retired. After retiring, she said she started babysitting but wanted to find a way to resume her passion and get back into some sort of educational field.

“I was missing teaching,” Stubbs said.

One of her friends suggested homeschooling, and thus began Stubbs’ new journey.

Stubbs has a lifetime teaching certificate, so she already had the training and skills to become a successful home school teacher.

She started the program last year with an 8th-grade girl and said she immediately loved it.

“Last year, I did it for the first time, and I absolutely loved it. It was amazing,” Stubbs said.

She currently has one student at the 6th grade level, and says the one-on-one time between teacher and student is so important and helpful. She says parents are reaching out to her daily asking if their children can join her program.

Stubbs said she would gladly allow a few more children into the program, but wants to keep it small so the students can get the best experience possible.

She says the main reason that parents tell her they are turning towards the option of home schooling is that they are reluctant to send their kids to school in a mask.

“They’re wanting to home school because they’re so afraid of COVID, and the masks seem to be the major issue,” Stubbs said.

She said many parents are also worried about COVID-19 outbreaks in the classroom and their child getting sick.

Her student Jarith Hicks said he had to wear a mask last year in his classes, and didn’t like it.

“I’d hate it. I had to do it in 5th,” Jarith said.

This is Jarith’s first year doing home schooling, and he said he enjoys it so far.

“I don’t miss school. What’s there to miss?” Jarith said.

He said he worried that he would fall behind in classes and get lost. He said after talking to his friends that are going to school in-person, they feel lost even after just a few days in the classroom.

Stubbs agreed that a classroom full of children can be overwhelming for many students, especially those who are more introverted or shy. She says the home schooling program allows for students to ask all of their questions and move at a comfortable pace.

She says it is also very helpful to be able to tailor the program to each child’s learning style and gives them a better way of understanding the content.

Stubbs said her 18 years of teaching gave her such great experience, and she is able to transfer that over into her home schooling curriculum.

The program Stubbs uses is Abeka for teaching. It is a Christian-based program that parents can order online, and the company sends books, papers and all of the necessary requirements to complete the courses. It came with the basics such as math, science and English, along with bonus materials, such as a health book.

The course is fully completed through books and papers, so she doesn’t have to worry about the problems that come with technology.

Stubbs said she has also helped facilitate virtual learning in the past, and that the lag of WiFi or other technological problems become a big distraction and can take away from a child’s learning.

Stubbs has now taught in the classroom, in virtual schooling, and now home schooling. She said she thinks home schooling is the best option, largely because of the one-on-one time she can spend with her students.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.