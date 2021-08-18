Matt Ellerbrock joins Cowboys staff as linebacker coach

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese football head coach Frank Wilson has announced the addition of Matt Ellerbrock as the Cowboys linebacker coach.

Ellerbrock replaces Will Thomas who stepped away from coaching for personal reasons.

“We’re excited about Matt joining us and feel that he’s going to be able to contribute greatly to our football team,” said Wilson. “We were very pleased with the job Will Thomas was doing. He had some personal issues, some family matters that were a priority for him, and we are respectful of that. He stepped away for some time to take care of his family and the things he needed to do.”

Ellerbrock, who has a wide range of coaching the defense by spending time with linebackers, defensive line, and secondary, comes to McNeese after spending the last two seasons at the University of Houston as a defensive graduate assistant under head coach Dana Holgorsen. Prior to UH, he spent two seasons at Arkansas State in the same role. It was there where he helped coach the Red Wolves to become one of the toughest defenses in the air, finishing the season 11th nationally in passing defense, allowing only 177.8 passing yards per game. In his first season at A-State, Ellerbrock helped lead the Red Wolves to an 8-5 overall record, a Sun Belt Conference championship with a 7-1 league record, and a 31-13 victory over UCF in the 2016 Cure Bowl.

A four-year starter on the Midwestern State football team who helped lead the program to three Lone Star Conference championships, Ellerbrock arrived at A-State after most recently serving as a graduate assistant coach at Stephen F. Austin during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

During his time with SFA, he helped coach a student-athlete to First Team All-Southland Conference honors.

Prior to SFA, Ellerbrock spent the 2013 season as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Midwestern State. He helped coach a student-athlete to All-Lone Star Conference recognition during his only season with the Mustangs.

Additionally, Ellerbrock coached in two USA Football Camps (Seattle and Kansas City in 2014) and in a University of Wyoming summer camp.

As a player at Midwestern State, Ellerbrock was a two-time Honorable Mention All-Lone Star Conference performer who started 44 of 46 career games at linebacker. He recorded 231 career tackles including 28 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He never finished lower than fourth on the MSU tackles chart during any season with the Mustangs.

The Mustangs captain his senior season, Ellerbrock was named Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the LSC championship-clinching win at No. 12 West Texas A&M. His performances led MSU to LSC championships in 2009, 2011, and 2012, and to postseason play every year.

Ellerbrock earned his bachelor’s degree in sport and fitness management from Midwestern State University in 2012. He got a master’s degree at Stephen F. Austin State University in secondary education in May of 2016.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.