Man found guilty of sexually abusing children sentenced as habitual offender

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man found guilty of sex crimes has been sentenced as a habitual offender.

Marlin D. Demouchet, 47, of Lake Charles, was found guilty of sexually abusing three victims, who were between the age of 10 and 13.

The Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office sought enhanced sentencing as a habitual offender “due to his repeated sexual abuse of children,” according to information from the DA’s Office.

Judge Robert Wyatt sentenced Demouchet Wednesday as a habitual offender to the following:

· 45 years in prison without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on each of two counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13.

· 20 years in prison without benefit on one count of attempted sexual battery of a victim under 13.

· 15 years in prison without benefit on one count of sexual battery.

· 5 years in prison on one count of simple escape.

