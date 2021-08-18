LCPD: Arrest made in connection to Hwy 171 shooting

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department says they have made an arrest in connection to a shooting off Hwy 171 Monday.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Martin Luther King Highway in reference to a shooting on Monday, August 16, at approximately 2:34 p.m, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered a single male victim with a gunshot wound, according to Fondel.

After being transported to a local hospital, the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fondel.

Over the course of their investigation, detectives learned the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical altercation that eventually led to the suspect shooting the victim, according to Fondel.

Fondel said after the shooting, the suspect fled the area on foot.

Detectives located the suspect, Jeremiah Shawte Spillman, 32, of Lake Charles, on Tuesday, August 17, and after interviewing him, obtained an arrest warrant, according to Fondel.

Spillman is charged with one count of aggravated battery; and one count of obstruction of justice, according to Fondel.

Fondel said Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $85,000.

Police asks anyone with additional information to call Sgt. Willie Fontenot and Sgt. Larry Newingham at (337) 491-1311.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

