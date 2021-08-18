50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man accused of Winterhalter St. shooting

Andre Price Jr., 27, of Lake Charles
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of yesterday’s Winterhalter St. shooting, according to Lake Charles Police.

Lieutenant Jeffrey Keenum says Andre Price Jr., 27, was arrested on the day of the Aug. 17, shooting and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for second-degree murder. Judge Fazzio has placed his bond at $750,000.

Lake Charles Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact their lead investigator, Sgt. John Russell at 337-491-1311.

