Jeff Davis firefighters work overnight rice bin fire

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two fire bins near the intersection of La. 102 and Lejeune Road caught fire overnight.

Both were extinguished without injuries to personnel, according to information from the Hathaway Fire Department.

The Hathaway Fire Department (Jeff Davis Fire District No. 2) was called out at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to a rice bin fire at Hetzel Farms. The Jennings Fire Department provided automatic aid assistance. Jeff Davis Electric, the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, and Acadian Ambulance also assisted.

