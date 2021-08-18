Iowa man accused of possessing child pornography and sexually abusing an animal

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa man has been arrested after being accused of possessing child pornography and sexually abusing an animal, according to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

Xylon Rougeau, 18, was arrested following a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security, Louisiana State Police, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Rougeau was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for the sexual abuse of an animal and 60 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen.

