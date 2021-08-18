Increase in film photography.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It is an industry where digital dominates.

“We went through this digital evolution where nobody wanted to shoot film anymore, and they wanted to go with digital,” said owner at PhotoTek Paula Stebbins.

But the question is: Are times changing?

“As the old saying goes, everything that’s old is new again.”

Well over at PhotoTek, Stebbins says they’ve seen an increase in the volume of film in the last two to three years.

“We’re seeing people wanting to go back to film because there’s just sort of a mystery to it.”

But as she explains, thanks to the digital revolution, the volume of film dropped, resulting in no one in the area developing film anymore.

“We don’t develop film, didn’t have enough film volume to keep our chemistry in balance,” she said. “So we now collect it and send it out to an out lab that develops it for us, and then we’re able to bring it back in, we scan the negatives, and we can make prints and do anything you could do from a digital camera.”

And when it comes to negatives, she says, they take them in every day.

“I think after 15 or 20 years of having phone pictures, stuck on phones and in computers, people are realizing they don’t have a hard copy to show to their children,” she said. “It’s nice to have it on your phone, but we change phones, we lose our computers, and we lose all those images.”

For many, the hurricanes pushed people to secure their memories.

“After the storms last year, we saw a huge surge and people coming in and wanting to scan what photos they did have printed and also make prints from the ones that they didn’t have because they realized that it doesn’t take much to lose them.

Stebbins says they have seen an increase in people coming in to purchase film as well.

She says to meet that demand they are carrying a little bit of it now.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.