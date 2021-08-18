FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms for Thursday, drier and warmer heading into the weekend

Storms around early with calmer conditions overnight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - So far our Wednesday has remain quiet for I-10 south as showers and storms have struggled to form, but for areas north it has been a little more unsettled as there have been more widespread showers and storms. Temperatures have ranged from the lower 90′s where there has been more sunshine to lower and middle 80′s for areas that have picked up some cooling relief.

Rain chances remain elevated Thursday, before slowly falling (KPLC)

Through the rest of this evening we can expect isolated to scattered storms to persist through sunset and then as we loose the daytime heating the coverage will drop and a pretty quiet evening and overnight can be expected. Temperatures will slowly fall as well with middle to upper 80′s through early evening and then back into the middle to upper 70′s for Thursday morning as you make your way off to work and school. There may be just a few stray showers or storms to start the day with more widespread showers and storms developing as we head throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will also be warming as we start off mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 80′s to near 90, but this will be one of the cooler days coming up over the next few days. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be the primary threats with any of the storms that move over your location so make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather App to track these storms throughout the day.

Heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be our primary threats (KPLC)

Moving into Friday and the weekend the heat will really be building as high pressure moves closer to the area and that will drop our rain chances and bring in plenty of sunshine. Our afternoon highs will be much warmer with temperatures topping out in the middle 90′s with mostly sunny skies and just a slim chance for a passing shower or storm. You’ll want to make sure to drink plenty of water to help stay hydrated if you plan on being outdoors for a prolonged period of time, but any outdoor plans that you may have look to be just fine other than the hot temperatures.

Temperatures will be warming and a little above average into next week (KPLC)

Luckily our pattern doesn’t change a whole lot as we move through much of next week as high pressure will be very strong in blocking any systems from pushing through to cool us down or bring any increased rain chances. This is also the reason the tropics are remaining quiet as everything is suppressed to the south which is welcome news to everyone. There could be a few showers or storms from the middle to ending part of next week as southerly winds increase just a touch helping to increase moisture once again. As for the tropics we still are watching Hurricane Grace as it nears the Yucatan Peninsula early Thursday before moving into the Bay of Campeche and eventually Mexico by the weekend. Tropical Storm Henri is also churning in the western Atlantic and will move westward before curving to the north and strengthening into a hurricane. Interest along the east coast will need to keep an eye on it as it could impact portions of the northeast. The Gulf and Southwest Louisiana remain quiet with no development expected over the next 5 days. Enjoy the sunshine and stay cool, but also keep an eye out for those showers and storms.

Temperatures are on the rise as we head into the weekend with high pressure building (KPLC)

Still tracking Hurricane Grace and Tropical Storm Henri (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

