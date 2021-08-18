50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increased rain chances through Thursday before a hot and dry weekend arrives

By Ben Terry
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Hour by hour rain chances
Hour by hour rain chances(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some spotty heavy showers on radar this morning will kickstart our overall stormier day ahead, so make sure to grab your rain gear before heading out the door this morning. These more isolated showers early will become a bit more numerous throughout the day, especially by afternoon when several scattered storms will likely be on radar. These downpours will be brief but will obscure visibility on the roads, so make sure to slow down when encountering the showers and storms today if traveling.

Futurecast
Futurecast(KPLC)

Lightning is the biggest concern for anyone working outside today, so make sure to head indoors when you hear thunder as that means the storm is in close enough proximity to strike you. Heavy downpours could lead to some brief street flooding in our all-too-common areas as well. Some lingering showers will persist into late afternoon with a quieter evening on tap before more showers redevelop after midnight.

Upper level ridge
Upper level ridge(KPLC)

Thursday looks to be very similar to today in that numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms return with some in the morning through the afternoon hours. The added clouds and rain through Thursday should keep those temperatures closer to the upper 80s to near 90 for highs. A couple isolated afternoon storms will return Friday which starts a long stretch of drier weather into next week thanks to a strengthening ridge of high pressure. The weekend carries less than a 20% chance of rain with highs surging into the middle to upper 90s each day through early next week.

Tropical Storm Grace
Tropical Storm Grace(KPLC)

Fred’s remnants continue moving through the northeastern U.S. today while all eyes remain on Grace, set to become a stronger category one prior to landfall over the Yucatan Peninsula late tonight into early Wednesday. After reemerging into the Bay of Campeche tomorrow, further strengthening back to hurricane status will occur with an expected landfall now south of Tampico, Mexico late Friday night. Grace poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana. Tropical Storm Henri will also become a hurricane as it circles Bermuda with areas along the northeastern U.S. seaboard keeping a close eye on its future track. It too poses no threat to our area.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms return today
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms firing up through the afternoon
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms on the return through Thursday; a hotter and drier end to the week
.
Wade's Video Forecast: Drier weather pattern later this week and no tropical troubles