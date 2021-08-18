FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increased rain chances through Thursday before a hot and dry weekend arrives

Hour by hour rain chances (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some spotty heavy showers on radar this morning will kickstart our overall stormier day ahead, so make sure to grab your rain gear before heading out the door this morning. These more isolated showers early will become a bit more numerous throughout the day, especially by afternoon when several scattered storms will likely be on radar. These downpours will be brief but will obscure visibility on the roads, so make sure to slow down when encountering the showers and storms today if traveling.

Lightning is the biggest concern for anyone working outside today, so make sure to head indoors when you hear thunder as that means the storm is in close enough proximity to strike you. Heavy downpours could lead to some brief street flooding in our all-too-common areas as well. Some lingering showers will persist into late afternoon with a quieter evening on tap before more showers redevelop after midnight.

Thursday looks to be very similar to today in that numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms return with some in the morning through the afternoon hours. The added clouds and rain through Thursday should keep those temperatures closer to the upper 80s to near 90 for highs. A couple isolated afternoon storms will return Friday which starts a long stretch of drier weather into next week thanks to a strengthening ridge of high pressure. The weekend carries less than a 20% chance of rain with highs surging into the middle to upper 90s each day through early next week.

Fred’s remnants continue moving through the northeastern U.S. today while all eyes remain on Grace, set to become a stronger category one prior to landfall over the Yucatan Peninsula late tonight into early Wednesday. After reemerging into the Bay of Campeche tomorrow, further strengthening back to hurricane status will occur with an expected landfall now south of Tampico, Mexico late Friday night. Grace poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana. Tropical Storm Henri will also become a hurricane as it circles Bermuda with areas along the northeastern U.S. seaboard keeping a close eye on its future track. It too poses no threat to our area.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

