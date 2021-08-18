50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

CPSB: Some Sulphur area schools placed under brief shelter in place Wednesday

The shelter in place has since been lifted by emergency officials, and all normal day-to-day...
The shelter in place has since been lifted by emergency officials, and all normal day-to-day activities have resumed, according to the school board.(Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - As a precautionary measure, the Calcasieu Parish School Board says some schools in the Sulphur area were briefly placed under a shelter in place Wednesday due to an unknown odor.

According to the school board, all faculty, staff and students are safe.

The shelter in place has since been lifted by emergency officials, and all normal day-to-day activities have resumed, according to the school board.

The school board says the following schools were placed under the shelter in place:

· R.W. Vincent

· W.T. Henning

· Frasch

· K.K. Key

· Sulphur High

· Sulphur 9th

· W..W. Lewis

· Leblanc

· Maplewood

· Jake Drost

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 in SWLA.
COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 18, 2021 - Hospitalizations statewide and in Region 5 continue setting pandemic highs
CPPJ changes peddling ordinance
Calcasieu Police Jury meetings moving to new location
The Board of Elementary and Second Education adjourned its Aug. 18, 2021, meeting because...
BESE Board Meeting adjourns when audience members refuse to wear masks
Scattered storms on the increase today
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increased rain chances through Thursday before a hot and dry weekend arrives