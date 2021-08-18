CPSB: Some Sulphur area schools placed under brief shelter in place Wednesday

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - As a precautionary measure, the Calcasieu Parish School Board says some schools in the Sulphur area were briefly placed under a shelter in place Wednesday due to an unknown odor.

According to the school board, all faculty, staff and students are safe.

The shelter in place has since been lifted by emergency officials, and all normal day-to-day activities have resumed, according to the school board.

The school board says the following schools were placed under the shelter in place:

· R.W. Vincent

· W.T. Henning

· Frasch

· K.K. Key

· Sulphur High

· Sulphur 9th

· W..W. Lewis

· Leblanc

· Maplewood

· Jake Drost

