COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 18, 2021 - Hospitalizations statewide and in Region 5 continue setting pandemic highs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting pandemic highs statewide and in Region 5 for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The LDH is reporting 3,022 COVID hospitalizations statewide and 181 in Region 5.

The state is also seeing 6,606 new cases while Region 5 is seeing 422 new cases, according to the latest update from the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 89% of cases from August 5 to August 11 and 80% of deaths from August 5 to August 11.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 6,606 new cases.

· 87 new deaths.

· 3,022 patients hospitalized (10 more than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 39 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 422 new cases.

· 4 new deaths ( 1 new death reported in Vernon - part of Region 6).

· 181 patients hospitalized (4 more than previous update).

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 267 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 46 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 58 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 44 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 67 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 9 active cases among inmates.

· 22 active cases among staff members.

