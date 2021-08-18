COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 18, 2021 - Hospitalizations statewide and in Region 5 continue setting pandemic highs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting pandemic highs statewide and in Region 5 for COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The LDH is reporting 3,022 COVID hospitalizations statewide and 181 in Region 5.
The state is also seeing 6,606 new cases while Region 5 is seeing 422 new cases, according to the latest update from the LDH.
The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 89% of cases from August 5 to August 11 and 80% of deaths from August 5 to August 11.
The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 6,606 new cases.
· 87 new deaths.
· 3,022 patients hospitalized (10 more than previous update).
· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 39 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 422 new cases.
· 4 new deaths ( 1 new death reported in Vernon - part of Region 6).
· 181 patients hospitalized (4 more than previous update).
· 28 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 267 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 30 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 46 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 21 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 58 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 24 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 7 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 24 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 44 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 28 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 67 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 22 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 9 active cases among inmates.
· 22 active cases among staff members.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.