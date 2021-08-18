Church raises money for family living in hurricane-damaged home

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local church is raising money for a good cause. This year, the First Apostolic Church of Moss Bluff is hosting its annual golf tournament to give a woman and her grandchild a safe home.

Vickie Miller and her grandson are living in a mold-infested house that is still damaged from Hurricane Laura.

“I love my church family and my pastor. They help everybody,” Miller said.

Just days ago, Miller was told she would be getting a safe, new home for her and her grandson thanks to funds that will be raised at this year’s event.

“Those funds are going to allow her, when she was not able to get FEMA assistance, she is now going to receive a home for her life time, at no charge,” said Pastor Jon Hair.

Happening on Sept. 10, the golf tournament will raise money for both repairs to the church and Miller’s new home.

“We thought it would be a great thing for recovery efforts not only here, but now we are going to benefit a resident,” Hair said.

Golfers of all ages and experience levels are welcome to participate in the event.

“We’ve got $5,000 worth of prizes to give out, there’s a new Harley Davidison shot at a hole-in-one, as well as a four-wheeler,” Hair said.

Pastor Hair says they are grateful for an event that allows them to serve their community.

“We want to benefit our community. We are here to serve our community, and we are thankful for that chance.”

He also says this is an event that everyone can be a part of.

The event will start at 8 a.m. and end with an awards dinner.

For more information, contact Tommy Mendoza at 337-526-6961 or e-mail firstapostolic@gmail.com.

