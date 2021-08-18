Calcasieu Zoning Board approves exception to allow solar project to move forward

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Planning and Zoning Board has approved a request to pave the way for a 2400-acre solar farm in southeast Calcasieu Parish.

From Sweetlake Land and Oil company-- to develop, install and operate what would be called the Chalkley Solar Project.

About 2400 acres would be used for solar modules in a large area between Highway 14 and Natali Road.

After hearing from both sides, the board voted to grant the zoning exception Aurora Solar needs-- to move ahead on land leased from Sweetlake Land and Oil

Though opponents lost, they say it’s not over.

If it comes to fruition the Chalkley Solar Project will be the largest of its kind in the state, harvesting rays of the sun to create electricity.

To move forward, Aurora Solar asked for a zoning exception to allow the development on agricultural lands leased from Sweetlake Land and Oil.

The Calcasieu Zoning Board first heard from landowner Claude Leach, the president and CEO of Sweetlake Land and oil, who spoke of his family’s commitment to the area.

“I think you would be hard pressed to find many people who would say that we’re not good neighbors, and that we’re not good people to work for and work with. From the Chalkley’s, to the Alexanders to the Leaches, we’ve done our best to be good neighbors.”

And Aurora’s Andrew Makee, explained the project hinges on having purchasers for all electricity.

“Entergy Louisiana has given us and light industry the indication that they want renewable energy. They have carbon reduction goals that they need to meet. They’re very aggressive,” he said.

Yet opponents raised numerous concerns from property values to birds and hurricanes that might send the solar panels flying.

“If this was such a good thing, why is it not on their rice farm in Cameron Parish; why is it not by their duck and fishing clubs in Cameron Parish. It needs to be moved to a place where it doesn’t affect residents, doesn’t affect farms,” said Jessica Aguillard, whose husband and son are farmers.

Attorney Maurice Tynes presented 1000 names opposing the project and asked opponents in and outside the room to stand to show their opposition. He told the board they don’t have the right to grant the exception.

“You’re being asked to rule on an exception and the exception is not one listed under the A-1 zoning classification and it’s simply illegal for you to grant an exception that’s being requested period, period, period.”

“And if you do grant it, we’ll see what the judges say all the way to the Supreme Court,” said Tynes.

Yet, with a six - four vote, the zoning board approved the exception. Though--down the road--other approvals will be needed.

