Calcasieu Police Jury meetings moving to new location

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s regular meetings, as well as their planning and zoning meetings, are moving to the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness’s Emergency Operations Center until further notice.

The change in locations is to allow Police Jurors, staff, and guests to maintain social distancing requirements.

The Police Jury’s next meeting will be at the new location on Aug. 19, 2021. All members of the public planning to attend are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The Center is located at 901 Lakeshore Drive.

Meetings are shown live on C-GOV, and on the Police Jury’s YouTube channel, as well as through links on CPPJ’s Facebook Page and on calcasieuparish.gov.

