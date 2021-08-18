50/50 Thursdays
Authorities investigating homicide near Oberlin

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are currently investigating the recent death of a motorcyclist near Oberlin as a homicide, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Doug Hebert says deputies responded to a reported motorcycle accident on Nursery Rd., south of Oberlin, on Aug. 13, 2021.

The motorcyclist, Christopher Hebert, of Oberlin, was found dead at the scene by deputies who noted that there was no damage to the motorcycle or any indication that it had crashed.

During the investigation, deputies say Hebert’s death was confirmed as a homicide by an autopsy.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 17, 2021