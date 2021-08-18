Agricultural workforce development program now accepting applications

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is now accepting applications from businesses for the Louisiana Agricultural Workforce Development Program.

The new program provides businesses a monetary incentive to establish intern programs which allow students to train for careers in the agriculture and forestry fields.

Qualified agricultural businesses may be reimbursed for up to 50 percent of the cost to hire an intern. A maximum of $5,000 per internship is allowed.

Businesses that are qualified include agricultural producers, or a person or legal entity who engages in agriculture or provides support activities, products, or services to an agricultural producer and such products or services that are directly related to the planting, growing, production, harvesting, or processing of Louisiana products.

Applications can be submitted by mail through September 1, 2021, or until available program funding is exhausted.

Once approved, the applicant will be required to submit an intern application which must be completed by the intern or beginning farmer. Students currently enrolled at a Louisiana secondary or postsecondary institution or young and beginning farmers or ranchers employed by an agricultural business are eligible to participate in the program.

For more information on the program, you can contact Melanie Tullier or Stephanie Harts-Bureau at 225-922-1277.

For program application and guidelines, go to www.ldaf.state.la.us and click on the Louisiana Agriculture Workforce Program link.

