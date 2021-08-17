Why so many in Calcasieu are receiving P-EBT benefits

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The department of children and family services distributes P-EBT cards to students in need, and for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, that includes all students.

New benefits for local students are in place to make sure school children don’t go hungry. Many children may have received a P-EBT card without having to apply for the benefits.

The entire Calcasieu Parish school district has qualified for a program called Community Eligibility Provision, which allows all students to eat free at school.

“The federal government recognizes that the poverty levels of food insecurity rate is so high. Those children who go to schools that are in a certain school district or parish are automatically eligible for free and reduced-price meals without completing an application,” Shavana Howard with DCFS said.

With over 40% of the district qualifying for free or reduced meals, that makes the whole district qualify as well.

“Because of that, they would then be eligible for P-EBT as well,” Howard said.

She adds that parents didn’t need to fill out any application to have received their card, because that is all done through the school itself. The amount of money each student receives is reflected by the need of virtual, hybrid, or in-person learning.

“This year’s P-EBT issuance is dependent on how you receive your method of education for the school year,” Howard said. “We recognize that, you know, there might be some families who don’t need, right? You know, they’re well off and they don’t need the benefits or the assistance, but the federal government recognizes that the poverty level is so high that it’s a blanket waiver for all the schools.”

To see the benefits your child has received, you can log into the portal using your child’s date of birth and student I.D. number. To access that portal, click HERE.

