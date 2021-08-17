TDL: Two-A-Days - Iota Bulldogs

Iota, LA (KPLC) - The Iota Bulldogs are back and ready to bark. After a less than ideal 2020 season head coach Josh Andrus says the work his team put in during the summer will pay dividends this fall.

“We got a lot more work done this summer so that’s a good thing,” said Andrus. “I think that’s one of the biggest things that help us throughout the season is the way we work during the summer, the way we work in the preseason our guys give 110%.”

Iota’s offense returns a whopping nine starters led by quarterback Dawson Wallace who totaled over 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns last year.

“I think everything starts with the quarterback and that’s no different on our team so looking out for Dawson is going to be a big thing,” said Andrus. “We also have Daylan Lunson and Tyler Charlot in the backfield, and then probably the best thing is we got a great corps at the offensive line. We got four guys returning Connor Zin is stepping in kind of solidifies that o-line to where I think it could be one of the better ones we’ve had.”

“I’m extremely confident we have a lot of potential a lot of returning starters,” said Wallace. “[Our] offensive line is phenomenal, receivers are great, two good running backs coming back I think we have a good chance to do something great.”

As the Bulldogs mentioned, the offensive line and three-headed monster in the backfield should give opposing defenses headaches as will a strong receiving corps led by senior Owen Harmon who had eight touchdowns a season ago.

On the other side, plenty of the same faces return with new depth on the defensive line. Andrus said players in the secondary like Payton Daigle and Luke Duhon will be big contributors to the unit. Senior linebacker Seth Schuff thinks his defense has the potential to be one of the state’s elite.

“I think we’re going to be I have to say the best in the state, and we have most of our D-lineman too that we had last year,” said Schuff. “We lost a couple, but I think we’ll pull through.”

The Bulldogs start the season with some big matchups in the first five weeks and coach Andrus thinks it will be a good test for his team as they look to return to prominence in 2021.

“It should be interesting. We got a good group of teams at the beginning of our schedule with Iowa, Jennings, Church Point, North Vermilion so those are just a couple of teams that are going to test us this year,” said Andrus. “I think we’re going to be up to it I think our guys have mentally prepared for what this season is going to be like. I think the preparation that they’re putting in has us heading in the right direction.”

