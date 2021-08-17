SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 16, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 16, 2021.

Matthew Mark Clark, 37, Louisille, MS: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of stolen firearms; contempt of court.

Earl Junior Bennett, 53, New Orleans: Revocation of parole.

Charles Hardy Meyers, 51, Sulphur: Registration plate improperly illuminated; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to register as a sex offender; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Roberto Alvaro Flores, 22, Starks: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Steven Michael Boyer, 63, Starks: Looting; theft under $1,000; trespassing.

Zachary Floyd Schaefer, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; illegal use of weapons; possession of marijuana.

Troy Shane Boutin, 48, Starks: Trespassing; looting; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Isiah James Bertrand, 18, Sulphur: Pornography involving juveniles.

Thomas D. Labouve Jr., 47, Jennings: Parole detainer.

Chasity Renee Marshall, 33, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Darius Timothy Williams, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Thomas Lowrie Guillory, 32, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders (3 charges).

