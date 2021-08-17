50/50 Thursdays
Pitkin trio accused of stealing forestry equipment and fuel

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - Three Pitkin residents have been arrested after being accused of stealing forestry equipment and fuel from an Allen Parish sawmill business, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).

LDAF agents were informed by the business that a $4,000 wood-chipper wheel had been stolen off their property on July 21, 2021. Agents with the LDAF, as well as the Allen and Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Offices, investigated the incident and determined that two individuals used a forklift to load the wood-chipper wheel onto a truck before selling it to a scrap-metal yard.

Ashley Nicole Nolen, 29, was arrested for possession of stolen things over $1,000 on Aug. 3. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Jeffery Nolen, 29, was later arrested for possession of stolen things over $1,000 and trespassing on Aug. 9. His bond was also set at $25,000.

Additionally, LDAF agents say they found evidence of a separate unrelated incident involving stolen fuel from the same sawmill.

Joseph Nolen, 30, was arrested for two counts of theft and two counts of trespassing. His bond was set at $32,500.

