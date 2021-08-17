McNeese set to participate in “Shot for $100″

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday, McNeese State University announced they will be participating in the “Shot for $100″ program. The program, initially announced by Gov. Edwards, offers a $100 Visa card to the first 75,000 college students who get their COVID-19 vaccine.

According to McNeese, all students who receive their vaccine on campus are eligible for the $100 card.

A free vaccine clinic is being hosted in the former Holbrook Computer Lab from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, August 19, according to McNeese.

McNeese says those wanting to register for the clinic can do so HERE.

