LSU treasures kicker Cade York

LSU kicker Cade York (36) kicks a long field goal to give the Tigers the lead during a game...
LSU kicker Cade York (36) kicks a long field goal to give the Tigers the lead during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Dec. 12, 2020. LSU won 37-34 over the Gators. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun] (Brad McClenny | Brad McClenny)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU finished 2020 with a 5-5 record and without kicker Cade York, the Tigers might have lost to Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Florida to finish 2-8.

LSU wouldn’t trade York for any kicker in the country. His school-record 57-yard field goal through the Gainesville fog to beat No. 6 Florida will live on for years to come.

York actually hit six field goals that were 50 yards or longer last season, another LSU record. Overall, he was 18-of-21, which is nearly 86%. The challenge now is to somehow improve.

Even when you’re a kicker as good as York, you can hear it from your teammates, “Oh, those kickers, they don’t even do anything at practice.”

