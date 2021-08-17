LDWF says ‘No Vaccine, No Hunting’ graphic circulating on social media is false
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A graphic circulating on social media claiming the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will not issue new hunting licenses to people who cannot prove they’ve received COVID-19 vaccine is false, officials say.
The erroneous post appears to be a screenshot of a TV news story and incorporates LDWF’s logo with the words “BREAKING NEWS” and “No Vaccine, No Hunting.”
RELATED STORIES:
- How to purchase/renew Louisiana hunting and fishing licenses
- ‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
- More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots
- Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
LDWF officials say disclosure of COVID-19 vaccination status is not required to receive a hunting license.
Wildlife agents are asking anyone who sees the fake graphic to ignore it and delete it when possible.
The agency says it’s investigating the source of the graphic.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.