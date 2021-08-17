LDWF: Ignore social media graphic claiming ‘no vaccine, no license’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a news release Tuesday advising Louisianans to beware of a false graphic circulating on social media saying hunting licenses will not be issued without proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Per the LDWF:

A graphic, incorporating a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) logo, is circulating on social media erroneously stating that LDWF will not issue new hunting licenses to persons who can’t show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

This is not true.

The department asks anyone who sees the incorrect graphic to ignore it and delete it when possible. LDWF is investigating the source of the graphic.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.