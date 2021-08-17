50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LDWF: Ignore social media graphic claiming ‘no vaccine, no license’

(Source: LDWF)
(Source: LDWF)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a news release Tuesday advising Louisianans to beware of a false graphic circulating on social media saying hunting licenses will not be issued without proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Per the LDWF:

A graphic, incorporating a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) logo, is circulating on social media erroneously stating that LDWF will not issue new hunting licenses to persons who can’t show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

This is not true.

The department asks anyone who sees the incorrect graphic to ignore it and delete it when possible. LDWF is investigating the source of the graphic.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards recommends all residents wear masks indoors, get vaccinated to battle state’s fourth COVID surge

Latest News

Max Johnson and the Tigers open at UCLA on Sept. 4.
‘Humble’ Max Johnson ready to lead LSU as QB1
LSU Women's Basketball
Kim Mulkey adds four-star forward for class of 2021
TDL: Two-A-Days - Iota Bulldogs
TDL: Two-A-Days - Iota Bulldogs
TDL: Two-A-Days - Iota Bulldogs
TDL: Two-A-Days - Iota Bulldogs