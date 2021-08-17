LCPD: Second juvenile arrested in connection to Huber Park shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A second juvenile has been arrested and accused of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that took place at Huber Park on July 27, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Detectives with the Lake Charles Police Department were assigned to investigate a shooting at Huber Park that resulted in two victims being transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday, July 27, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department and Calcasieu Parish Sherriff’s Office SWAT Teams took one 16-year-old juvenile male into custody Friday, July 30, according to Fondel.

The 16-year-old juvenile has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder; and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, according to Fondel. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center, according to Fondel

Fondel says the investigation into this shooting has continued. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department SWAT Team arrested a second juvenile suspect without incident at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, August 17, according to Fondel.

The juvenile, a 14-year-old male suspect, has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder; and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, according to Fondel. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center, according to Fondel.

The Lake Charles Police Department says anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Dustin Fontenot and Sgt. Joe Savoie by calling (337) 491-1311.

