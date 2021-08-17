50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LCPD: Second juvenile arrested in connection to Huber Park shooting

The juvenile, a 14-year-old male suspect, has been charged with one count of attempted...
The juvenile, a 14-year-old male suspect, has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder; and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, according to Fondel.(ap newsroom)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A second juvenile has been arrested and accused of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that took place at Huber Park on July 27, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Detectives with the Lake Charles Police Department were assigned to investigate a shooting at Huber Park that resulted in two victims being transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday, July 27, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department and Calcasieu Parish Sherriff’s Office SWAT Teams took one 16-year-old juvenile male into custody Friday, July 30, according to Fondel.

The 16-year-old juvenile has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder; and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, according to Fondel. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center, according to Fondel

Fondel says the investigation into this shooting has continued. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department SWAT Team arrested a second juvenile suspect without incident at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, August 17, according to Fondel.

The juvenile, a 14-year-old male suspect, has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder; and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, according to Fondel. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center, according to Fondel.

The Lake Charles Police Department says anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Dustin Fontenot and Sgt. Joe Savoie by calling (337) 491-1311.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards recommends all residents wear masks indoors, get vaccinated to battle state’s fourth COVID surge

Latest News

Officials says a post claiming "No Vaccine, No Hunting" is false.
LDWF says ‘No Vaccine, No Hunting’ graphic circulating on social media is false
Boil advisory issued for parts of Sulphur
(Source: LDWF)
LDWF: Ignore social media graphic claiming ‘no vaccine, no license’
According to McNeese, all students who receive their vaccine on campus are eligible for the...
McNeese set to participate in “Shot for $100″