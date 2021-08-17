50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles Police investigating fatal Winterhalter St. shooting

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting near Winterhalter St. and Goos St., according to Lake Charles Police.

Lieutenant Jeffrey Keenum says police responded to the shooting around 12:42 a.m. this morning, August 17, 2021.

When officers arrived they said they found one person who had died as a result of their injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact Sergeant John Russell at 337-491-1311.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

