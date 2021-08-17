Kim Mulkey adds four-star forward for class of 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey continues to haul in talent since becoming the new head women’s basketball coach. On Monday, August 16 Mulkey added four-star forward Amani Bartlett for the class of 2021.

Barlett from Houston Christian High School is one of the top ranked players left for the class of 2021 is ranked No. 51 overall and has a 93-scout grade from ESPN HoopGurlz. She ranks as the No. 3 player out of the state of Texas.

A native of Cleveland, Texas, Barlett is ranked No. 12 among forwards in her class. The 6-foot-3 forward will bring length and athleticism to the Tigers’ roster. In January of 2020, Bartlett recorded 11 blocks in a single game.

Bartlett was the 2019-20 Southwest Preparatory Conference (SPC) Most Valuable Player, 2020 VYPE Private School Player of the Year and was named to the 2019-20 SPC First Team. Bartlett was a leader on the 2019-20 Houston Christian team that had a state championship game appearance.

