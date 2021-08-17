50/50 Thursdays
‘Humble’ Max Johnson ready to lead LSU as QB1

Max Johnson and the Tigers open at UCLA on Sept. 4.
Max Johnson and the Tigers open at UCLA on Sept. 4.(ANDREW WEVERS | Andrew Wevers)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Max Johnson entered camp the starter. With Myles Brennan out injured, he’s not looking over his back in drills. Even with his new status on offense, Johnson has yet to change his demeanor.

“If you know Max, he’s just a humble guy. He’s not going to change his confidence. He knows how good he is as an athlete, but he doesn’t flaunt all of that. He’s a great player. Something I’ve noticed, he’s starting to step into that leadership role. Which is good for QB1,” said left guard Ed Ingram.

Max Johnson: I definitely do feel more mature than I did last year. There’s never been no wide-eyed part of me. I feel like I’ve focused more. Honed in more on the details of what needs to go on, and how we need to be a better football team,” said quarterback Max Johnson.

Johnson went 2-0 as a starter in 2020. With some of the same concepts still in place from last year, and a new, sharp offensive coordinator as his teacher, expect Johnson’s overall game to reach new heights.

“There’s not a huge difference, just the way we’re kind of calling it. All the protections are the same. The way we’re being taught is a little different. I’ve enjoyed learning from Coach (Jake) Peetz. He’s taught me a lot, and I’ve learned a lot. I feel like I’ve put the stuff that I’ve learned into my game. I’m looking forward to just competing. Using the skills that he’s given me, and putting them into the game,” said Johnson.

Plus, he’s got a new weapon in 6′4″ freshman receiver Brian Thomas, Jr.

“Yeah Brian has made a lot of plays. He’s caught a lot of go balls, a lot of slants, out routes. He’s done a great job of getting off the jam. All the freshman receivers, and all the older receivers are making a lot of plays. It’s been a lot of fun,” said Johnson.

Johnson and the Tigers kickoff their season on Saturday, Sept. 4, at UCLA.

