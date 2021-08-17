FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms in the forecast through Thursday; drier by the end of the week

Hour by hour rain chance (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers and storms made their presence known across the area yesterday and will again this afternoon but not before heading out the door this morning with some sunshine and humid conditions as temperatures quickly warm out of the 70s and into the lower 90s by early afternoon. The heat index will be brutal before the storms arrive, capping out around 105. Chances of rain today remain around 40% for the scattered storms that will begin arriving by midday and through the afternoon. Expect a similar trend as yesterday with brief heavy downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning being the main concern.

The next couple of days bring a slightly higher rain chance as our coverage of showers and thunderstorms increases a bit more through Thursday. I have raised the rain chances to 60% both days which will also help hold temperatures down a bit during what is typically the hottest part of the day as temperatures top out in the upper 80s. The chance of rain begins to significantly drop off by Friday and into the weekend as a ridge of upper-level high pressure strengthens overhead. This will mean far fewer daily showers and thunderstorms, pumping afternoon high temperatures up closer to the middle 90s each day through next week. This ridge looks to hold into much of next week with a continued overall drier weather pattern ahead.

Fred made landfall yesterday afternoon near Panama City, FL and is well inland today as its remnants move out of Georgia and up through the Carolinas. Tropical Storm Grace remains one to watch as it crosses over Jamaica today and heads toward the Yucatan Peninsula tonight and into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. The model guidance holds strong in keeping Grace pushed well south of the northern Gulf coast, bringing it inland as a category one hurricane on Saturday near Tampico, Mexico. Tropical Storm Henri is near Bermuda and will remain well out to sea.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

