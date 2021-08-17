50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms in the forecast through Thursday; drier by the end of the week

By Ben Terry
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Hour by hour rain chance
Hour by hour rain chance(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers and storms made their presence known across the area yesterday and will again this afternoon but not before heading out the door this morning with some sunshine and humid conditions as temperatures quickly warm out of the 70s and into the lower 90s by early afternoon. The heat index will be brutal before the storms arrive, capping out around 105. Chances of rain today remain around 40% for the scattered storms that will begin arriving by midday and through the afternoon. Expect a similar trend as yesterday with brief heavy downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning being the main concern.

Tropical Depression Fred
Tropical Depression Fred(KPLC)

The next couple of days bring a slightly higher rain chance as our coverage of showers and thunderstorms increases a bit more through Thursday. I have raised the rain chances to 60% both days which will also help hold temperatures down a bit during what is typically the hottest part of the day as temperatures top out in the upper 80s. The chance of rain begins to significantly drop off by Friday and into the weekend as a ridge of upper-level high pressure strengthens overhead. This will mean far fewer daily showers and thunderstorms, pumping afternoon high temperatures up closer to the middle 90s each day through next week. This ridge looks to hold into much of next week with a continued overall drier weather pattern ahead.

Tropical Storm Grace
Tropical Storm Grace(KPLC)

Fred made landfall yesterday afternoon near Panama City, FL and is well inland today as its remnants move out of Georgia and up through the Carolinas. Tropical Storm Grace remains one to watch as it crosses over Jamaica today and heads toward the Yucatan Peninsula tonight and into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. The model guidance holds strong in keeping Grace pushed well south of the northern Gulf coast, bringing it inland as a category one hurricane on Saturday near Tampico, Mexico. Tropical Storm Henri is near Bermuda and will remain well out to sea.

Tropical Storm Henri
Tropical Storm Henri(KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards recommends all residents wear masks indoors, get vaccinated to battle state’s fourth COVID surge

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms on the return through Thursday; a hotter and drier end to the week
.
Wade's Video Forecast: Drier weather pattern later this week and no tropical troubles
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - August 15, 2021
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - August 15, 2021