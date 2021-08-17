50/50 Thursdays
COVID-19 vaccine booster shot available for immunocompromised

By Haley Weger
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The CDC announced Friday it is making a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine available for moderately to severely immunocompromised people.

Dr. Kylee Vidrine, owner and pharmacy manager of Boudreaux’s New Drug Store, gives advice on the third dose of the vaccine.

“I think it’s very important because these vaccines have showed to have a decrease in the antibodies after a certain period of time, that it would be good with the delta variant to boost your antibody by getting the third vaccine,” Dr. Vidrine said.

The CDC ‘s reccomendation includes those who:

· Have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

· Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

· Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years

· Are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, advanced or untreated HIV infection active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

· Have other conditions which cause moderate or severe immunosuppression similar to the above conditions

People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness. People who have compromised immune systems may benefit from an additional dose to make sure they have enough protection against COVID-19.

Dr. Vidrine explained another requirement for the booster shot.

“It just has to be at least 28 days since the last vaccine, and it has to be the same vaccine that they’ve already had, so if they got the Pfizer the first two times, they have to get Pfizer again,” Vidrine said.

She says some people in Southwest Louisiana are already lining up to get the third shot, and some have already received it since the announcement Friday.

The booster is available at most local pharmacies, including Boudreaux’s, Walgreens and CVS. You must make an appointment with Walgreens and CVS to get the shot, and Boudreaux’s is accepting walk-ins.

Dr. Vidrine emphasized the need for vaccines as the delta variant continues to spread and available hospital beds are in short supply.

“This is very dire. We need to protect ourselves and our loved ones, and it’s just really important.”

The Louisiana Department of Health has released a form that patients must fill out in order to receive the shot. You can access that form HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

