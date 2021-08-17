COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 17, 2021 - LDH reports 122 new deaths statewide, 7 new deaths in Region 5

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 122 new COVID-19 deaths in the state and 7 new deaths in Region 5 - all 7 being reported from Calcasieu Parish.

The LDH is also reporting 1 new death in Vernon Parish, part of Region 6.

The LDH is reporting 177 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 5 for the second consecutive day, the highest number recorded since the start of the pandemic.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from July 29 to August 4 and 83% of deaths from July 29 to August 4.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 3,691 new cases.

· 122 new deaths.

· 3,012 patients hospitalized (56 more than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 39 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 169 new cases.

· 7 new deaths ( 1 new death reported in Vernon - part of Region 6).

· 177 patients hospitalized (same as previous update).

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 100 new cases.

· 7 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 8 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 32 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 28 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 27 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 8 active cases among inmates.

· 20 active cases among staff members.

