COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 17, 2021 - LDH reports 122 new deaths statewide, 7 new deaths in Region 5
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 122 new COVID-19 deaths in the state and 7 new deaths in Region 5 - all 7 being reported from Calcasieu Parish.
The LDH is also reporting 1 new death in Vernon Parish, part of Region 6.
The LDH is reporting 177 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 5 for the second consecutive day, the highest number recorded since the start of the pandemic.
The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from July 29 to August 4 and 83% of deaths from July 29 to August 4.
The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 3,691 new cases.
· 122 new deaths.
· 3,012 patients hospitalized (56 more than previous update).
· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 39 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 169 new cases.
· 7 new deaths ( 1 new death reported in Vernon - part of Region 6).
· 177 patients hospitalized (same as previous update).
· 28 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 100 new cases.
· 7 new deaths.
· 30 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 8 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 21 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 32 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 24 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
· 24 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 28 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 28 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 27 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 22 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 8 active cases among inmates.
· 20 active cases among staff members.
