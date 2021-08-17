Calcasieu schools facing staffing shortages across the board

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Despite being short-staffed in all departments, Calcasieu Parish schools are welcoming students back into the classroom.

The school board addressed those shortages and what it means for their students.

“Definitely in Calcasieu, we’re having a teacher shortage, bus driver shortage and substitute teacher shortage,” said Chief Operating Officer for CPSB Robert Barrentine.

Personnel Supervisor for Elementary Schools Pamela Arsenault says they’ve been understaffed before, but the impact of the natural disasters has compounded the problem.

“When we see that, the work is still there, so we’ve got to find ways to be creative with scheduling, and we’re also constantly trying to recruit,” Arsenault said. “We want certified teachers, but there aren’t that many certified teachers out there.”

Barrentine says a lack of teachers isn’t the only concern.

“If we don’t have subs to cover that, then we’d be looking at shutting schools down for the days we have to shut it down until we can wait for those staff members to get back on our campuses, then we’re moving to a virtual situation, and face to face is so much better,” Barrentine said.

The shortages don’t stop there. It also extends to bus operators.

“We are actually about six to seven bus drivers down, which is huge,” Barrentine said. “Anywhere you have a shortage, but specifically, the two areas where we’re seeing a shortage are in the Sulphur, Carlyss area and then the Moss Bluff and Gillis area.”

Bus drivers taking on extra routes means it could take even longer for students to get home.

“It just drives the times up and means they’re going to get home later in the afternoon,” Barrentine said.

