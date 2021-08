Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur says it is issuing a precautionary boil advisory due to a water line break for certain areas of the city.

The areas are as follows:

• Morgan Street

• West Mimosa Street

• East Mimosa Street

The city says it will notify the affected areas once clear samples have been received from the state laboratory.

