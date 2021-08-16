TDL: Two-A-Days - Welsh Greyhounds

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “There is always going to be energy here at Welsh, it’s a football town,” said Welsh coach Cody Gueringer. “We love football over here.”

After back-to-back losing seasons, there’s an air of optimism in Welsh as the Hounds prepare for the 2021 season.

“It’s more positive,” said Gueringer. “We have a schedule that is more accommodating to a 2A school which is good for us to be able to have a chance to win games.”

Last year’s schedule was a big factor in the Hounds’ one-win season as their eight opponents were nearly 20 wins over the .500 mark. The team of underclassmen is now ready to flip the script.

“We were some pretty young teams,” said center Brady Hall. “Most of the guys now are learning more and everyone is pretty motivated.”

And that change has to start on offense. The Hounds have scored at least 14 points just five times in the last two seasons. With nine starters back and the shift to the spread, the points should come.

“It’s a lot faster, it’s a lot quicker and all the guys know their stuff,” said Hall. “Everyone is looking forward to the new offense.”

Including those across the offensive line. The trio of Rhett Davis, Alec Johnson and Tanner Lopez brings plenty of experience to the table.

“They are mature, they understand blitzes and the little nuances of fronts and how to alter schemes,” Gueringer said. “Absolutely, every game starts and ends in the trenches.”

“When you have a line that knows what they are doing and they don’t question the play, it just makes a big difference,” Hall said.

That line will aim to keep quarterback Gabe Gillet clean as he adjusts to the position. His speed and understanding of his role in the offense are his strengths.

“He has a really good arm, he is smart and he makes good decisions fast. All around, from the past two years of our quarterbacks, he is a big step up,” admitted linebacker Koen LeBlanc. “He is doing really well right now and I’m looking forward to getting out on the field there with him to see how he does.”

As far as his weapons go, leading rusher Cohen Fontenot is back along with Grant Daigle and Kennan LeGros.

On the other side of the ball, Welsh aims to continue the standard set in years prior with standouts like Cale Navarre and Koen LeBlanc back to lead the defense.

“Our defense as a whole is physical, fast and we like to hit,” said LeBlanc. “We are fundamentally smart and know what to do.”

The Hounds are hoping that an experienced and hungry group coupled with a more favorable schedule can get them back to their winning ways.

“The kids are really starting to buy in,” said Gueringer. “Not that the last two seasons they haven’t, they just understand what we expect and how to do things.”

