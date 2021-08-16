TDL: Two-A-Days - Pickering Red Devils

Pickering, LA (KPLC) - 2020 was a bounce-back year for the Pickering Red Devils. After posting just four wins in the three years prior, Pickering went 55-4 making it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Despite the success, plenty will change for the Red Devils this season. Pickering must replace numerous key starters which will be a challenge for first-year head coach Jared Underwood.

“Plans are just to keep it simple,” said Underwood. “We’re here for one reason and for one reason only and that’s to go to school, be good men in society, and play football and that’s what we want to do is just build on that aspect of it.”

One constant will be that the offense will continue to run through junior quarterback Marlon Freeney after he threw for 1,400 yards and 21 touchdowns.

“Mainly just trying to tailor it to Marlon’s abilities to what he can and can’t do and the rest of the squad,” said Underwood. “I believe by doing that the whole team itself we’re going to be successful with it.”

In addition to his duties on offense, Freeney will line up at cornerback this year to help with the lack of depth on the roster. Despite his inexperience, he’s answering the call to step up for his team.

“At first I was thinking like I never played defense before, but I feel like I have to take that role because we’re short-handed so I have to do what it takes,” said Freeney. “I’m most excited about the first scrimmage just for kick-off just ready to put things into play you know. All the things we’ve been learning.”

Defensively, Pickering returns three starters from last year’s team including senior linebacker, Savion Adams. His confidence in the unit is high despite the lack of experience.

“We got to have everybody pitch in this season, everybody. That’s the mindset we have to come out here every day and outwork anybody that we’re about to play this year,” said Adams. “Secondary has to be clicking. They gotta be clicking because we play against a lot of pass teams and I know the d-line is going to do their thing.”

“We’re going to see a lot of growing up in the weeks to come on that side of the ball for sure,” Underwood said. “With the core we have there it’s a good core to have to rally the young men around at the rest of the position and good role models to look up to they have good work ethic and high standards which we want to try and set here at Pickering.”

