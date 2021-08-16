50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 15, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 15, 2021.

Willis Lee Green, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated property damage; illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Corey Demone Scott, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Bernard Earl Thornton Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Raymond James Miller, 19, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Michael Ray Thomas, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a firearm by a felon (3 charges).

Gregory Alex Ducote, 36, Hackberry: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Dennis Dwayne Larue, 38, Sulphur: Third offense DWI; contempt of court; fourth offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; littering; operating a vehicle with a suspended license (2 charges); unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests.

Cody Paul Wilson, 25, Wadsworth, OH: Out of state detainer.

Lex David Williamson, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Joseph King, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of marijuana; domestic abuse.

Matthew Mark Clark, 37, Louisille, MS: Possession of marijuana; possession of stolen firearms; contempt of court.

Earl Junior Bennett, 53, New Orleans: Parole violation.

Charles Hardy Meyers, 51, Sulphur: Broken tail lamps; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to register; possession of marijuana; possession of Schedule II drug.

