Several people removed from La. House and Welfare Committee meeting for not wearing masks

By Chris Rosato
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana House and Welfare Committee meeting at the state capitol was temporarily halted Monday, Aug. 16 due to several members of the audience refusing to wear face masks, WAFB’s Chris Rosato reports.

The committee chair asked several audience members to put on a mask or go to another room where there was proper social distancing around 10:11 a.m. The audience members refused and chair stopped the meeting several minutes later as security removed the individuals from the room.

Those who were voicing opposition against masks were either removed from the room, left out of frustration, or complied.

The meeting resumed around 10:32 a.m. and Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health shared the state’s current COVID data.

WAFB’s Chris Rosato will have a full report from the capitol on later editions of 9News.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

