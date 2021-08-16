50/50 Thursdays
REPORT: Saints cut 3 after preseason loss to Ravens

Due to rainy weather, the New Orleans Saints hold training camp at the inside Ochsner Sports...
Due to rainy weather, the New Orleans Saints hold training camp at the inside Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have cut three players following their preseason 17-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, April 14. According to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Mike Triplett the Saints released veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara among two others.

Nick Underhill reported that veteran pass rusher Noah Spence and rookie running back Stevie Scott were also released following the loss.

Amukamara was signed from the Arizona Cardinals 2020 practice squad, the former first round pick had two total tackles in the loss to the Ravens. Spence had spent the last two seasons with the Saints, but his career has been plagued by season ending injuries had hasn’t seen action with New Orleans.

The former Tampa Buccaneer had a 5.5 sacks in his first season in 2016, in the loss to the Ravens Spence had one total tackle.

The undrafted rookie running back Scott, had not seen action on offense or on special teams for the Saints. This year’s NFL release rules mandate that five players get cut after their first two preseason games. New Orleans will need to release two more players by Tuesday, August 17 to reach the 85-player limit.

