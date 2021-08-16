Advertisement

Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released

(Pixabay)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the person who jumped off the 210 bridge this morning.

Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the name of the deceased is Dr. Timothy Boreing, a prominent local eye doctor.

While KPLC does not always run the names or circumstances of suicides, we are doing so in this situation because it happened in a public setting and Dr. Boreing was well-known in Southwest Louisiana.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the 210 bridge at 6:50 a.m. after receiving reports from witnesses who said a man had jumped off the top of the bridge, Vincent said. The Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Division and Dive Team located the victim in the water. Vincent said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

