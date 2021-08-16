50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU ranks No. 16 in AP Top 25 preseason poll

LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee (16)
LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee (16)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are looking to rebound in 2021 after a 5-5 record in 2020 and the preseason AP Top 25 poll has them ranked No. 16.

Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia make up the top five.

Louisiana-Lafayette landed at No. 23.

CLICK HERE for the full list of ranked teams.

RELATED: LSU ranked No. 13 in USA Today’s Preseason Coaches poll

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards recommends all residents wear masks indoors, get vaccinated to battle state’s fourth COVID surge
On this hot July day, Landry is where he usually is - in his truck asleep in the driveway of...
Westlake man displaced by Hurricane Laura hospitalized after months living in truck

Latest News

Transfer running back Stephon Huderson scores a TD in practice
McNeese Cowboys first full pads practice 8.12.21
Isaiah Chambers celebrates a sack against Nicholls
McNeese’s Chambers named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
LSU Tigers
Veteran LSU players sidelined with injuries, while newcomers shine
Senior CB Chris Joyce going in for a hit during practice
Cowboys go through first full pads practice of training camp