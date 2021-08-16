Johnson, O-line work to get on same page after woes during scrimmage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, there was too much pressure on the quarterback during Saturday’s scrimmage.

With the season opener at UCLA less than three weeks away, sophomore quarterback Max Johnson and the Tigers’ veteran offensive line are working to be on the same page before then.

Johnson feels he’s come a long way in the last year but adds he was never intimidated by immediately stepping into big-time SEC football. Of course, this is the son of a man who played quarterback in the NFL for 15 years and won a super bowl with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

While there’s been plenty of talk about the long line of receivers Johnson can throw to, LSU’s small but talented group of tight ends also deserve a mention. Sophomore Cole Taylor and freshman Jack Bech are big targets who can hopefully move the chains.

