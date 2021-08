Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is heavy traffic on I-210 Westbound near the I-210 bridge due to an accident, according to DOTD.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies are also on the scene investigating a person who may have jumped off the bridge. The sheriff’s office marine division is currently deployed in the area.

The right lane is blocked I-210 West at the Prien Lake Bridge due to an accident. Congestion is approaching Cove Ln. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) August 16, 2021

