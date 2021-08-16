FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking more afternoon storms and the tropics

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our forecast will continue to deliver more summer heat and summertime thunderstorms with today being no exception. As you plan for your Monday, make sure to grab the umbrella this morning and be ready for the return of afternoon storms, similar to what we had over the weekend. These storms will have the capability of dumping heavy rain over a short period of time which could lead to some street flooding in addition to the concern for cloud-to-ground lightning.

Hour by hour rain chances (KPLC)

The best time for seeing these storms will come during the afternoon hours when the kids are heading home from school and during the after-work commute. Expect most of the rain to have ending by sunset with temperatures today warming into the lower 90s ahead of the rain and cooling back down into the middle 70s overnight. Tuesday should provide another round of storms by afternoon and that will likely continue to be the trend for much of the rest of the workweek with a bump down in the rain chances by this weekend and next week as high pressure builds over the area.

Tropical Update (KPLC)

The tropics are the big story this week as 3 systems have now developed at the same time with Tropical Storm Fred in the Gulf and making landfall later today between Destin and Panama City, FL. In addition, Tropical Depression Grace remains a weak tropical depression near Haiti but is still expected to move toward the Gulf later this week. Grace appears to be no threat to the northern Gulf Coast as a strengthening ridge of high pressure later in the week keeps it in the southern Gulf and slings it towards Mexico for a weekend landfall. Unless things drastically change, we have little be concerned with regarding Grace but will continue to monitor things closely this week. There is also Tropical Depression Eight near Bermuda that will likely become Henri later this week but stay out to sea.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.