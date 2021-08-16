First Alert Forecast: Afternoon showers and storms, but drier conditions later this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The next few days will see a continuation of the normal summer weather pattern with mainly afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will be near normal with morning lows in the mid 70s and afternoon highs in the low 90s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Upper level high pressure will develop over us later this week and that will limit rain, but also will cause temperatures to go up. Rain chances will be down to 20% by Saturday and remain there through mid week next week. Temperatures will be warm with highs likely reaching the mid 90s and possibly the upper 90s! And unfortunately the humidity will still be here, so the heat index may become an issue.

Tropical Storm Fred is moving inland into the Florida panhandle and will have no impact on our weather. Fred will bring widespread rain to that region for the next day or two.

Tropical Depression Grace is located near Haiti now and will be entering an environment more favorable for development in the next day or two. Grace will continue westward across the Caribbean toward the Yucatan, then into the southern Gulf of Mexico by late this week into the weekend. The upper level high previously mentioned above will force Grace to continue westerly and thus it poses NO threat to Southwest Louisiana. Though obviously until it is gone we will have to monitor the storm closely to make sure there are no changes.

We here at KPLC will track the tropics for you in every newscast, so follow us for updates. And please remember that there are a ton of social media posts with incorrect information; only trust someone with a degree and preferably someone that lives here in SWLA as we know the area and have a vested interest in your safety.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

