COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 16, 2021 - LDH reports highest number of COVID hospitalizations in Region 5 since start of pandemic
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a continued rise in hospitalizations, across the state and in Region 5.
The LDH is reporting 177 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 5, the highest number recorded since the start of the pandemic.
The LDH is also reporting 65 new COVID-19 deaths across the state - 4 of which being in Region 5.
The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from July 29 to August 4 and 83% of deaths from July 29 to August 4.
The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 13,239 new cases.
· 65 new deaths.
· 2,956 patients hospitalized (49 more than previous update).
· 90% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 39 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 784 new cases.
· 4 new deaths ( 1 new death reported in Vernon - part of Region 6).
· 177 patients hospitalized (21 more than previous update).
· 28 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 547 new cases.
· 3 new deaths.
· 30 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 51 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 21 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 111 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 24 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 24 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 73 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 28 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 145 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 22 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 5 active cases among inmates.
· 20 active cases among staff members.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.