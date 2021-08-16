Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 16, 2021 - LDH reports highest number of COVID hospitalizations in Region 5 since start of pandemic

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a continued rise in hospitalizations, across the state and in Region 5.

The LDH is reporting 177 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 5, the highest number recorded since the start of the pandemic.

The LDH is also reporting 65 new COVID-19 deaths across the state - 4 of which being in Region 5.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from July 29 to August 4 and 83% of deaths from July 29 to August 4.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 13,239 new cases.

· 65 new deaths.

· 2,956 patients hospitalized (49 more than previous update).

· 90% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 39 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 784 new cases.

· 4 new deaths ( 1 new death reported in Vernon - part of Region 6).

· 177 patients hospitalized (21 more than previous update).

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 547 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 51 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 111 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 73 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 145 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 5 active cases among inmates.

· 20 active cases among staff members.

