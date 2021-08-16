50/50 Thursdays
Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for parts of DeRidder, according to Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish.

The areas are as follows:

  • All residents located between 255 Lumas Rd. and 2576 Lumas Rd.
  • Lynn Kohen Road
  • Dean Cryar Road
  • Kad Ford Road

Waterworks District 3 says residents with questions should call 337-725-3000 or go to waterworks3.com.

