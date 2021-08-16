Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for parts of DeRidder, according to Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish.

The areas are as follows:

All residents located between 255 Lumas Rd. and 2576 Lumas Rd.

Lynn Kohen Road

Dean Cryar Road

Kad Ford Road

Waterworks District 3 says residents with questions should call 337-725-3000 or go to waterworks3.com.

