Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for parts of DeRidder, according to Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish.
The areas are as follows:
- All residents located between 255 Lumas Rd. and 2576 Lumas Rd.
- Lynn Kohen Road
- Dean Cryar Road
- Kad Ford Road
Waterworks District 3 says residents with questions should call 337-725-3000 or go to waterworks3.com.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.