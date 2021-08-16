Advertisement

108 of 118 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lake Area are unvaccinated

COVID-19 hospitalization in the Lake Area
COVID-19 hospitalization in the Lake Area(Lake Charles Memorial Hospital)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ninety-one percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Lake Area are unvaccinated, according to numbers released today, Aug. 16, 2021.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there were 108 unvaccinated COVID-19 patients and 10 vaccinated COVID-19 patients in the Lake Area’s three major hospitals - CHRISTUS Ochsner St Patrick, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.

In releasing the numbers, Lake Charles Memorial Health System said of its 58 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 28 were in ICU, 20 on a ventilator and five had been vaccinated. That total is up from 54 COVID-19 hospitalizations at Memorial a week ago.

“Over, the past week we had 5 COVID-19 patients pass away” the hospital’s post reads.

Here are the numbers of COIVD-19 hospitalizations for the three hospitals in the Lake Charles/Sulphur area. The numbers compare this morning to last Monday morning. 91% of patients are unvaccinated.

Posted by Lake Charles Memorial Health System on Monday, August 16, 2021

Memorial also released an age-breakdown of current COVID-hospitalizations.

Here are COVID-19 numbers as of this morning, compared to where we were last week. More than 91% of patients are...

Posted by Lake Charles Memorial Health System on Monday, August 16, 2021

