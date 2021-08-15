TDL: Two-A-Days - South Beauregard Golden Knights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2020 season was a bounce-back year for the South Beauregard Golden Knights football program. South Beau notched fives wins and took home the school’s first playoff win in four years.

“Last year was very electric and after we won that first playoff game,” Tight End Dawson Roden said. “We just felt like we could win all of them. We loved it.”

But last year’s success came at the cost of a strong senior class. The Knights bring back just three total starters.

“The learning curve is going to be very quick.” Head Coach Dwight Hudler said.

But South Beauregard will still have plenty of veteran leadership, especially on the offensive line, even if they don’t have much starting experience.

“From tight end to tackle, we have six upperclassmen. That’s where the bulk of our returning starters are, so that’s who we’re going to lean on.” Hudler said. “Sometimes that’s the thankless job, but to me, it’s hands-down— if you have an offensive line, you have a chance to be successful.”

And part of that success comes from their chemistry.

“We have been with each other through everything for the past four years and some of us even longer than that coming up to junior high.” Right Tackle Zach Peresich said. “It’s just knowing what the other person is going to do and how each of us will react.”

“We are not the biggest but we are the most mentally strong and we just love the game,” Roden said.

The line has the task of creating holes for first-year quarterback Jesse Shuff, a converted cornerback.

“We are going to put quite a bit of pressure on him in terms of what we need from him. I really think he’s going to do a great job.” Hudler said, “He’s a junior this year so we’re looking to have him for two years and he is a kid that’s going to have to play both ways for us, especially early.”

Meanwhile, Josh Dixson returns as the most experienced skill position player at slot receiver.

“He is a deep threat and our game breaker and he’s got really good top-end speed,” Hudler said.

On defense, many of the veteran offensive linemen will play along the defensive line, but it’ll be a young linebacker, Mason DeRouen, leading the charge.

“He’s just a sophomore, but he has stepped into that leadership role, he makes the calls for us and he’s doing a great job for us and he’s really really intelligent,” Hudler said.

DeRouen is one of many young Knights that will take the field on Friday nights, but Hudler is confident in his team’s fight.

“As long as they are buying into what we’re doing and they’re pushing, then maybe we can get lucky here or there,” Hudler said. “I definitely think we have a chance. I think we can be competitive and I think will have the chance to shock some people.”

