SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 14, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 14, 2021.

Samuel James Johnson, 44, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Gary Joseph Lahood, 39, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense.

Taveon Evontae Williams, 19, Sulphur: Simple burglary (3 charges); theft less than $1,000 (2 charges); theft of a firearm; instate detainer (6 charges).

Lucas Edward Doman, 46, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; probation detainer.

Lashawna Renee Blood, 36, Sulphur: Create, distribute, or possess with intent a counterfeit Schedule II Narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic (2 charges).

Byron James Richard, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Carlos Anthony Ardoin, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.

Patricia Ann Pruitt, 55, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic; turning movements and required signals; all drivers must secure license.

Nicole Lynn Kowalski Bellon, 32, Lake Charles: Forgery; bank fraud; direct contempt of court.

Amber Chante Corliss, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Christopher Robert Khoury, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Willis Lee Green, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated criminal damage to property; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments - committing a crime of violence or CDS violation.

Corey Demone Scott, 32, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Bernard Earl Thornton, 61, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Raymond James Miller, 19, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Michael Ray Thomas, 34, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies (3 charges).

